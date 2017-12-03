1 lane reopened on Spottsville Bridge after weekend work

Work on the US 60 Green River Bridge in Spottsville is ahead of schedule as one lane of traffic is back open.

In a press release from Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), it states the lane was reopened shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday. When work began Friday, it was originally expected to keep the bridge closed until early Monday.

While one of the lanes is open now, there is still work to be done to insure the bridge can reopen all lanes.

According to the KYTC press release, inspectors will check the repairs on Sunday. After that check they will have to wait for loading formula calculations, which should be returned early in the week.

We will update this story with new information when it becomes available.

