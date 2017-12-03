Deadly motorcycle wreck shuts down westbound I-264

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - All westbound lanes of I-264 are shut down after one person was killed in a wreck on Sunday.

Metrosafe confirms the call came in shortly after 2:00 p.m. of a single motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

Once on scene, crews found one person deceased.

LMPD is investigating.

WAVE 3 News will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.