Motorcyclist killed in I-264 collision identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The motorcyclist killed in a crash that shut down all westbound lanes of Interstate 264 on Sunday has been identified.

Robert Timothy Chapman, 55 of Garfield, was the motorcyclist killed in the accident, according to the deputy coroner. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The call of the crash came in shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday, according to MetroSafe.

Once on scene, crews found a Thunderbird had stopped on the top of the ramp and was straddling one of the driving lanes, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. Chapman, driving a motorcycle, tried to avoid the car and lost control before he crashed into the back of the vehicle and was ejected from his motorcycle.

Chapman died from multiple blunt force injuries. Funeral arrangements are pending.

The driver of the Thunderbird and her three passengers were not injured, according to Smiley.

LMPD Traffic is investigating.

