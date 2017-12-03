Louisville headed to TaxSlayer Bowl

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville is headed to the TaxSlayer Bowl, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced via Twitter on Sunday afternoon.
The Cardinals had an 8-4 regular season record, with all four losses coming in conference play.
Reigning Heisman winner Lamar Jackson had another stat sheet-loading season, and received ACC Player of the Year honors for the second consecutive season.
Louisville will face off against Mississippi State, who also finished the season with an 8-4 record.
The TaxSlayer Bowl will take place in Jacksonville, Florida at noon on December 30.
