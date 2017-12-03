Kentucky to face #20 Northwestern in Music City Bowl

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky is headed to the Music City Bowl.
The Wildcats had an 7-5 regular season record.
Kentucky started the season strong, winning five of its first six games.
Sophomore running back Benny Snell was a standout for the Wildcats, racking up over 1300 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns.
Kentucky will face off against Northwestern, who finished the season with a 9-3 record.
The Music City Bowl is set for December 29 at 4:30 p.m. EST in Nashville.
