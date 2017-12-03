Boil water advisory issued for parts of Bullitt County

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Water issued a boil water advisory for some customers in Bullitt County on Sunday afternoon.

The boundaries of the alert include Coral Ridge Road, Brooks Hill Road and Woods Bend Drive. Louisville Water said customers could check LouisvilleWater.com to see if they were affected.

The boil water advisory remained in effect until water safety was confirmed, Louisville Water said.

Those affected were told to bring water used for cooking and drinking to a rapid boil and to discard ice in ice dispensers, according to LWCKY.

Louisville Water informed customers who noticed discolored water to flush the water lines by running cold water from the highest point in the home.

Work crews finished water main repairs on Saturday, but issued the boil water advisory due to a drop in pressure.

