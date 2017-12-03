Boil water advisory lifted in parts of Bullitt County

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Water has lifted a boil water advisory that was issued for some Bullitt County customers on Sunday afternoon.

The boundaries of the alert included Coral Ridge Road, Brooks Hill Road and Woods Bend Drive. Water quality tests confirmed on Monday that the water was safe to drink, according to a release.

During the advisory, those affected were told to bring water used for cooking and drinking to a rapid boil and to discard ice in ice dispensers, according to LWCKY. The company has advised customers who were impacted to discard their first two cycles of ice in automatic dispensers.

Louisville Water informed customers who noticed discolored water to flush the water lines by running cold water from the highest point in the home.

Work crews finished water main repairs on Saturday, but issued the boil water advisory due to a drop in pressure.

