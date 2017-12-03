Morris' 16 lead No. 20 Kentucky women past Tenn Tech 82-54

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Maci Morris had 16 points, Tatyanna Wyatt had 12 and No. 20 Kentucky cruised to an 82-54 win over Tennessee Tech on Sunday.

Eleven players scored for the Wildcats (7-1), who took control early.

Kentucky scored the last six points of the first quarter and led 22-13 and continued the run with the first nine points of the second quarter to lead by 18. The half ended 49-24 after a 10-0 Wildcats run, with six points from the foul line.

Morris had a perfect half shooting with 11 points on four baskets, including a 3, and four free throws. The Wildcats shot 61 percent (17 for 28) and held Tech to 31 percent (9 of 29).

The lead reached 33 points in the fourth quarter.

Kentucky has won 70 consecutive regular-season nonconference games in Memorial Coliseum dating back nine years.

Yaktavia Hickson had all 16 of her points in the second half and Mackenzie Coleman had 13 of her 15 points at the half for the Golden Eagles (1-6), who have lost six straight.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.