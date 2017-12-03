Scott's 31 leads Fort Wayne past SIU-Edwardsville 86-71

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) - Bryson Scott scored 31 points and John Konchar added 12 points and 10 rebounds and Fort Wayne beat SIU-Edwardsville 86-71 on Sunday.

Xzavier Taylor scored six of the Mastodons' first nine points for a 9-4 lead and Fort Wayne (6-3) led for the remainder. Jalen Henry's jumper 26 seconds in was SIU-Edwardsville's (1-6) only lead.

Matt Weir scored 10 points and Fort Wayne had a 46-28 rebounding edge. The Mastodons were efficient on offense and passed 19 assists on 28 made shots.

The Mastadons have won three straight and the Cougars own a four-game losing streak.

Henry and Jaylen McCoy led SIU-Edwardsville with 16 points each and Christian Ellis had 13 points and six of 10 total assists for the Cougars.

The Mastodons led 43-31 at halftime before Henry made a pair of free throws and McCoy added a 3-pointer and the Cougars closed to 57-53 with 10:33 left. Fort Wayne created safe space going on an 11-5 run for a 10-point lead that wasn't challenged.

