Jaguars thump Colts again, stay in thick of AFC playoff hunt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Blake Bortles threw two touchdown passes, Leonard Fournette scored for the first time in six weeks and the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Indianapolis Colts 30-10 Sunday, sweeping the series for the second time since they joined the AFC South in 2002.

The Jaguars (8-4) bounced back from a last-second loss at Arizona, reached eight wins for the first time since 2010 and remained in the thick of the playoff picture.

Bortles, Fournette and some more trickery had a lot to do with the latest victory.

Bortles completed 26 of 35 passes for 309 yards, with TD passes to Marqise Lee and Keelan Cole.

Fournette found little room for the third time in the past four games. He finished with 57 yards on 20 carries and limped off the field with an ankle injury late in the third quarter. But Fournette went untouched for a 5-yard score to open the second half. It was his first touchdown since Oct. 15.

Jacksonville's top-ranked defense kept the Colts (3-9) at bay most of the game. The only blemish was a 40-yard touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett to T.Y. Hilton on a fourth-and-2 play in the third quarter.

The Jaguars got the lopsided result started with a fake punt.

Facing fourth-and-7 from near midfield, punter Brad Nortman found tight end James O'Shaughnessy wide open over the middle for a 29-yard gain.

Bortles hit Lee five plays later for Jacksonville's seventh opening-possession score of the season. It was Jacksonville's third fake punt of the season - all successful and all leading to touchdowns.

The Colts trailed 10-0 and 24-3 before Hilton got loose. They lost their third straight and sixth in seven games, and were eliminated in the division race.

MOVING ON UP

Frank Gore is in the top five on the NFL's career rushing list.

The 34-year-old Gore ran 13 times for 61 yards, passing Jerome Bettis (13,662) for sixth in the second quarter and topping LaDainian Tomlinson (13,684) for fifth in the third.

Gore has 13,697 yards in 13 NFL seasons, the first 10 with San Francisco and the past three with the Colts.

Curtis Martin holds the fourth spot with 14,101 yards.

SACK MASTER

Defensive end Calais Campbell became Jacksonville's single-season sack leader in his first year with the Jaguars.

Campbell took down Brissett in the first quarter, giving him 12½ in 2017 and breaking the previous franchise record set by Tony Brackens (12) in 1999.

The 6-foot-8, 300-pound Campbell signed a four-year, $60 million contract in April that included $30 million guaranteed, and he's been the league's best free-agent acquisition this season.

HOOP IT UP

The Jaguars have been relatively quiet all season in terms of touchdown celebrations, but they turned in a unique one against Indy.

After Fournette scored, he lined up in front of the goal post and shot a free throw over the crossbar with teammates standing on both sides of the makeshift lane. It was good.

INJURIES

Colts: Center Mike Person, playing in place of starter Ryan Kelly (concussion), limped off the field in the fourth quarter. ... Cornerback Pierre Desir (left shoulder) left the game in the first half and did not return.

Jaguars: Fournette re-entered the game after limping off the field. ... Left tackle Cam Robinson (ankle) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (hamstring) also returned after injuries.

UP NEXT

Colts: Plays at Buffalo.

Jaguars: Continues a three-game homestand by hosting Seattle.

