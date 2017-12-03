New academy in West Louisville holding info sessions for parents, families

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The W.E.B. DuBois Academy will hold five parents' nights across Louisville for students interested in applying for the new program, JCPS said in a news release on Sunday.

The W.E.B. DuBois Academy is a new initiative in West Louisville to address diversity and achievement gaps, which JCPS has admitted is a problem.

Enrollment is open to male students entering the sixth grade. The inaugural class will be 150 students, according to JCPS.

The school plans to offer a multicultural curriculum and an innovative learning environment. The program will emphasize core skills like literacy, social sciences, numeracy, technology and leadership.

DuBois Principal Robert Gunn will host the informational sessions. The dates and times of each are below.

December 4 - Wilder Elementary (1913 Herr Lane), 6:30 p.m.

December 5 - Louisville Urban League (1535 W. Broadway), 6 p.m.

December 7 - Mill Creek Elementary (3816 Dixie Highway), 6 p.m.

December 11 - Brandeis Elementary (2817 W. Kentucky Street), 6 p.m.

December 12 - Greenwood Elementary (5801 Greenwood Road), 5:30 p.m.

Applications for the 2018-19 school year can be submitted here.

