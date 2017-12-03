New JCPS academy holding info sessions for parents, families

All students will be expected to wear this uniform. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The W.E.B. DuBois Academy held the first of five parents' nights across Louisville for students interested in applying for the latest addition to Jefferson County Public Schools.

The W.E.B. DuBois Academy is a new initiative to address diversity and achievement gaps between non-white and white male students, which JCPS has admitted is a problem.

Enrollment is open to male students of any race entering the sixth grade. The inaugural class will be 150 students, according to JCPS. The district plans to expand the school into a sixth to eighth grade academy serving 450 students.

Plans for the school focus on its Afrocentric curriculum and innovative learning environment. The program will emphasize core skills like literacy, social sciences, numeracy, technology and leadership.

DuBois Principal Robert Gunn told parents Monday night that enrollment is open to students of all achievement levels and the application process will be open for two weeks.

The Academy has already received 100 applications.

Gunn said the Academy's location has not been determined yet but the school will have its own building. Doors will open in the fall of 2018.

The lack of a definite location was not a deterrent for parent Montori Dunn.

"There will be transportation no matter where you are in the city, so that alleviated any concern about where it's going to be because you know they'll be able to get there," Dunn said. "I drive to Indiana every day. So I'll drive the city for education."

The dates and times of the remaining informational sessions are as follows:

December 5 - Louisville Urban League (1535 W. Broadway), 6 p.m.

December 7 - Mill Creek Elementary (3816 Dixie Highway), 6 p.m.

December 11 - Brandeis Elementary (2817 W. Kentucky Street), 6 p.m.

December 12 - Greenwood Elementary (5801 Greenwood Road), 5:30 p.m.

Applications for the 2018-19 school year can be submitted by clicking or tapping here.

The following is the school creed, as listed on its website:

I was born to achieve greatness.

I will not be defined by my mistakes, but my willingness to accept correction to learn and grow.

My greatness will be a result of my work ethic, mentorship, and support.

I will achieve all of my goals.

I will be accountable for my actions and responsible to positively impact my community.

I was born to achieve greatness, and I will determine the man I become.

