Haas has 26, Purdue scores last 7 to edge Northwestern 74-69

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Isaac Haas scored 26 points, including the go ahead basket with under a minute to play, to lead Purdue to a 74-69 victory over Northwestern on Sunday.

There were 12 ties and 13 leads changes, Hass providing the last one as the Boilermakers scored the last seven points in this intense game between two teams that were both ranked in the Top 25 at the start of the season.

Haas finished 8-of-13 shooting, and 10 of 14 from the free throw line and had nine rebounds. Ryan Cline added 13 points, and Vincent Edwards had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Boilermakers (7-2, 2-0 Big Ten), who have won four straight.

Dererk Pardon had 20 points and eight rebounds, Scottie Lindsey had 17 points and Vic Law finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Wildcats (5-4, 1-1), who have lost two of three games.

Haas' basket with 44 seconds to play gave Purdue a 71-69 lead after he tied the game at 69 and Edwards grabbed a steal with a minute to go.

Northwestern: The Wildcats have lost five straight to the Boilermakers in the only meeting between the two teams this season, but can get back on track with two of the next three games at home.

Purdue: The Boilermakers are now 2-0 after two early games in league play to cap off a big week which also included a win over Louisville.

Northwestern is off for a week and will host Chicago State next Monday.

Purdue will host in-state opponent Valparaiso on Thursday.

