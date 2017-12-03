Trinity beats St. X 38-21 for KHSAA 6A State Championship

Lexington, KY (WAVE) - Rondale Moore is special. The Trinity wide receiver, who has committed to Texas, gained 293 yards and scored three touchdowns as Trinity completed a 15-0 season with a 38-21 win over St. Xavier in the KHSAA 6A state title game at Kroger Field.

The Rocks have won 30 straight games.

It is their 25th state championship.

"They're all very special and they all have a story, and you know, this group right here was maybe one of the most coachable groups we've ever had," Trinity head coach Bob Beatty said.

It was the first appearance in the title game for St. X since beating Trinity in 2009.

"Give Trinity a lot of credit, they've got a nice ball club, they're one of the best teams in the country and they proved that today," Tigers head coach Will Wolford said.

Trinity has won eight of the 11 championships since the 6A class was added in 2007.

(Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.)

