Lock your doors: 35 vehicle break-ins in Graves Co., KY

A string of vehicle break-ins happened Saturday night on December 2 in Graves County, Kentucky.

According to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, 35 vehicles were broken into overnight.

Redmon said no specific area was targeted but residents in a 15-20 mile radius were affected.

The sheriff said they received the first call after 11 p.m.

A variety of items were stolen including money, Christmas gifts, tools and a toolbox.

He said bigger items like guns were left untouched in one vehicle.

All of the vehicles were left unlocked at the time of the break-ins.

One witness said three men left a yard and ran to a vehicle at one of the residences.

Officers are looking for a white Pontiac Bonneville that may be connected to the incidents.

