Hwy 431 back open after 2-car crash with injuries

A two-car crash shut down Highway 431 for an hour and a half in Daviess County.

It happened near Highway 140 around 5 p.m.

Utica fire officials told us two people were trapped and had to be extricated.

We're told both were taken to the hospital.

Officials told us they don't know what caused the crash, or how serious the injuries of the people involved are.

