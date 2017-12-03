I-71 crash slows morning commute into downtown Louisville

The other vehicle came to rest in the median. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

One vehicle involved had damage to the driver's side rear. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - At least one person was injured in a crash involving two cars on Interstate 71 during the busy morning rush Thursday.

MetroSafe confirmed the crash happened at about 8:45 a.m. on Interstate 71 southbound, near the Zorn Avenue exit.

Traffic was initially stopped in order to get the wreckers to the scene of the crash, but as of 9:35 a.m., crews had moved the damaged cars to the side to allow some traffic to resume flowing.

It's not clear what caused the crash, nor was it known how many people were hurt or how seriously.

This story will be updated.

