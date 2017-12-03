Police: Deadly accident in Grayson Co. kills elderly woman

A deadly car crash in Grayson Co. killed a woman on Sunday. (Source: Leitchfield Police Department)

Leitchfield, KY (WAVE) - A woman has died of injuries due to a two-car crash Sunday afternoon in Grayson County, according to the Leitchfield Police Department.

The accident happened at the intersection of Salt River Road and the William Thomason Byway.

Police said the two cars struck at the engine compartments. The impact caused one of the cars to spin in the roadway.

The passenger in one of the vehicles, 87-year-old Ina Davis, was severely injured. She was airlifted to UofL hospital and later died of injuries, LPD said.

The statement from LPD said that both drivers of the cars were sent to Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The Leitchfield Police Department is investigating the accident.

