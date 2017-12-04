Witness on 3-year-old shot: “I never thought I’d see that”

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Shortly before 11 a.m. on Sunday, there was a loud crash outside Nathan Avery’s building.

“My wife said, 'Did you hear that?',” Avery said. “I said no, so she went to the window and looked and there was three car pile-up.”

Avery rushed down to the corner of Hill and Fourth Streets to the sound of a man screaming for help.

“I helped out the little boy,” Avery said. “He was shot in the chest. There was a bullet hole. I never thought I'd see that.”

Police said the 3-year-old accidentally shot himself in the chest at a home on the 1500 block of Oleanda Avenue.

The father hopped in his car and raced down to the street towards Norton Children’s Hospital, but they never made it.

Lorna Cloud and her friend walked up just as first responders rushed off with the child to the hospital.

“It makes me so sick to think about a little one having done that and how that father must feel right now,” Cloud said.



