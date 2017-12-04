Santa, gifts at Kosair Charities' annual holiday party - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Santa, gifts at Kosair Charities' annual holiday party

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
Kosair Kids at the annual holiday party. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Kosair Kids at the annual holiday party. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kosair Charities hosted their annual holiday party for 500 Kosair Kids on Sunday.

The annual event gives the kids a chance to forget about their medical problems and just have fun, Kosair Charities said. 

"These kids represent some of the 172 agencies that we support throughout the year, and for a lot of these kids it may be the only Christmas they have. So today is Christmas," Kosair Charities President Keith Inman said. 

Santa Claus passed out gifts, books and a stuffed animal from the Louisville Zoo. Games, cookies and holiday crafts were also part of the festivities. The V3 Jeep Shop donated 50 bikes as giveaway prizes.

