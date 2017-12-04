Boosting your immune system to fight the flu

The vaccine against the main strain of this year's flu is only about 10 percent effective. (Photo Source: NBC News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you're battling a nasty cold, fever, or body aches, you're not alone.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are more than seven thousand confirmed cases of influenza nationwide. That's double the number compared to this time last year.

Massachusetts, Georgia, Louisiana and Oklahoma are all reporting a widespread flu outbreak now. If you've had your flu shot, doctors say there are signs the vaccine against the main strain is only about 10 percent effective. Despite this new information, health experts say it’s still important to get your flu shot.

>> More Health News from WAVE3.com

If you're older than 65, there are two vaccine options designed to boost immune response, which is important because up to a month after older adults recover from the flu, they're at an increased risk of having a heart attack or stroke.

The CDC is reporting sporadic flu cases in Indiana and regional in Kentucky.

Click here for a list of ways to boost your immune system, and lower your risk of getting the flu.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.