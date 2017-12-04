No more parole hearings for man behind brutal Fort Wright murder, victim's family says

A man convicted of brutally murdering a young woman in Fort Wright 25 years ago will spend the rest of his life in prison with no more hearings, according to the victim's family.

Carlos Faulkner once pleaded guilty to charges of murder and burglary in the September 1992 slaying of Lesley Briede at her Fort Henry Drive home. She was beaten with a barbell and then stabbed 39 times.

Back in 1992, Kentucky had no life sentence without parole, and Faulkner was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Briede's vicious slaying devastated her close-knit, family community of Fort Wright. It also galvanized her relatives to work with state lawmakers to pass the "Briede Bill," allowing for life sentences without the possibility of parole, though it can't be applied to previous cases.

City leaders have been speaking out to raise awareness that Faulkner must not be released, unanimously passing a resolution urging the parole board to keep Faulkner locked up.

The parole board decided this week Faulkner will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the victim's family. A few days prior, a lawyer for the victim's aunt, Barbara Briede, wrote in an email the family hoped for such a decision.

"We are hopeful that the parole board will decide to keep this man in jail for the rest of his life and not put the family through another hearing," wrote attorney Paul Hill.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.