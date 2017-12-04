Man accused of stealing bleachers from Pleasure Ridge Park High

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man who police said loaded up his truck with bleachers from a Jefferson County public high school was taken into custody.

Donald Brooks, 33, was seen trespassing on the Pleasure Ridge Park campus around 5 a.m. Saturday, where he filled his truck with aluminum bleachers, according to a police report.

Metro police said Brooks admitted to the arresting officer that he stole the bleachers. That statement was recorded on the officer's body camera.

Brooks was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with criminal trespassing, failure to maintain insurance, operating on a suspected license and theft by unlawful taking.

The bleachers were returned to the school.

Meanwhile, Louisville area scrap metal business said this problem isn’t new and they’re working with law enforcement to stop suspects selling scrap metal.

"We have the problem ourselves, scrap theft is a big issue," Bruce Blue, former owner of Freedom Metals, said.

Blue said metal like aluminum can be sold anywhere from the low teens to 60 or 70 cents per pound. Blue has been in the scrap metal industry for almost 50 years and by now, knows how to spot stolen scrap.

Blue explained that aluminum bleachers would have raised a red flag: "If we were to get bleachers in like that whole, we'd have to know where it's coming from."

The team at Freedom Metals has a thorough process for screening scrap sellers. "We take a picture of everybody, take the drivers license, we turn something in every day to the police, every day," Blue explained.

If there is a suspicion the metal is stolen, Freedom Metals makes a call to the Louisville Metro Police.

"We do know who's stealing the metal and we do tell them," Blue said.

