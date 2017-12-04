Man accused of stealing bleachers from school

Louisville Metro police say Donald Brooks admitted to the arresting officer that he stole the bleachers.More >>
Louisville Metro police say Donald Brooks admitted to the arresting officer that he stole the bleachers.More >>
Police said the 3-year-old accidentally shot himself in the chest at a home on the 1500 block of Oleanda Avenue.More >>
Police said the 3-year-old accidentally shot himself in the chest at a home on the 1500 block of Oleanda Avenue.More >>
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.More >>
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.More >>
Kosair Charities hosted their annual holiday party for 500 Kosair Kids on Sunday.More >>
Kosair Charities hosted their annual holiday party for 500 Kosair Kids on Sunday.More >>
Police said that the two vehicles collided and one car was spun into the roadway.More >>
Police said that the two vehicles collided and one car was spun into the roadway.More >>