Man accused of stealing bleachers from school

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
Donald Brooks (Source: LMDC) Donald Brooks (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man who police said loaded up his truck with bleachers from a Jefferson County public high school was taken into custody.

Donald Brooks, 33, was seen trespassing on the Pleasure Ridge Park campus around 5 a.m. Saturday, where he filled his truck with aluminum bleachers, according to a police report.

Metro police say Brooks admitted to the arresting officer that he stole the bleachers. That statement was recorded on the officer's body camera.

Brooks was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with criminal trespassing, failure to maintain insurance, operating on a suspected license and theft by unlawful taking.

The bleachers were returned to the school.

