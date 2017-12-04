Lawyer: Coach arrested in NY with teen to return to Florida

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - The lawyer for a 27-year-old soccer coach accused of running away with a teenage girl says his client wants to return to Florida as soon as possible to face charges.
Rian Rodriguez was taken into custody in suburban Syracuse on Friday night on a Florida charge of interference with child custody. He had a court hearing Monday to determine if he'd be extradited.
Officials say the 17-year-old girl sneaked out of her home in Fort White, Florida, on Nov. 25. Her parents flew to Syracuse to get her Saturday. Police say Rodriguez had spent childhood vacations in the area.
Officials at Fort White High School suspended Rodriguez.
Attorney Charles Keller says Rodriguez has consented to return to Florida. He's being held in jail until Florida authorities pick him up.
___
Information from: The Post-Standard, http://www.syracuse.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Business economists expect the U.S. economy to expand 2.2 percent this year and 2.5 percent in 2018.More >>
Business economists expect the U.S. economy to expand 2.2 percent this year and 2.5 percent in 2018.More >>
Opposing sides in LGBT case coming before Supreme Court agree: It's not about wedding cakeMore >>
Opposing sides in LGBT case coming before Supreme Court agree: It's not about wedding cakeMore >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Some who lived through the frequent air raid sirens of the Cold War say Hawaii will bring back vivid memories by testing its system aimed at warning people of an impending nuclear strikeMore >>
Some who lived through the frequent air raid sirens of the Cold War say Hawaii will bring back vivid memories by testing its system aimed at warning people of an impending nuclear strikeMore >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday brushed off reports that the White House wants him out, calling the idea "laughable" as he carried on with his full diplomatic schedule amid a swirl of speculation about his future.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday brushed off reports that the White House wants him out, calling the idea "laughable" as he carried on with his full diplomatic schedule amid a swirl of speculation about his future.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday brushed off reports that the White House wants him out, calling the idea "laughable" as he carried on with his full diplomatic schedule amid a swirl of speculation about his future.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday brushed off reports that the White House wants him out, calling the idea "laughable" as he carried on with his full diplomatic schedule amid a swirl of speculation about his future.More >>
Associated Press photojournalist Alan Diaz, whose coverage of a 6-year-old Cuban boy named Elian Gonzalez earned him the Pulitzer Prize, is retiring after 17 years with the wire serviceMore >>
Associated Press photojournalist Alan Diaz, whose coverage of a 6-year-old Cuban boy named Elian Gonzalez earned him the Pulitzer Prize, is retiring after 17 years with the wire serviceMore >>
President Donald Trump lit the National Christmas Tree for the first time on Thursday, wishing the country "a Merry Christmas, a Happy New Year" and "unbelievable holidays."More >>
President Donald Trump lit the National Christmas Tree for the first time on Thursday, wishing the country "a Merry Christmas, a Happy New Year" and "unbelievable holidays."More >>
A deer darted through two hallways of a Mississippi school, startling students as they were arriving for the dayMore >>
A deer darted through two hallways of a Mississippi school, startling students as they were arriving for the dayMore >>