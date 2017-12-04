Police: Soccer coach arrested with teen had started new job

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - A 27-year-old Florida soccer coach accused of running away with a teenage girl had just started a new job in upstate New York to fund his travels with her when he was spotted and arrested, police said Monday.
Rian Rodriguez was taken into custody in suburban Syracuse on Friday night on a Florida felony charge of interference with child custody. Rodriguez, who was suspended from Fort White High School in Fort White, Florida, had a court hearing Monday to determine if he'd be extradited.
The 17-year-old girl sneaked out of her home in Fort White on Nov. 25, authorities said.
Her parents flew to Syracuse to get her on Saturday. Rodriguez had spent childhood vacations with relatives in the area, police said.
Attorney Charles Keller said Rodriguez consented to return to Florida and was being held in jail until Florida authorities pick him up within the next two weeks.
State police investigator Todd Grant told the Syracuse Post-Standard he spotted Rodriguez's car, a red Mercury Sable, on Friday after Rodriguez left an employee orientation at a Salina direct marketing firm. He said Rodriguez had planned to work to earn money to buy fake documents to cross the Canadian border with the girl.
Grant pulled over the car and arrested Rodriguez at gunpoint in a parking lot.
Ryan McManus, owner of Prime Time Marketing, told the Post-Standard that Rodriguez said he was moving from Florida and was living in a hotel. He said the teenage girl sat in the car during the two-hour orientation.
McManus said Rodriguez asked if the girl, who he called his "little cousin," could also have a job at the company.
___
Information from: The Post-Standard, http://www.syracuse.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Family: Longtime Illinois Congressman John Anderson, who ran for president as an independent in 1980, has died at age 95.More >>
Family: Longtime Illinois Congressman John Anderson, who ran for president as an independent in 1980, has died at age 95.More >>
Opposing sides in LGBT case coming before Supreme Court agree: It's not about wedding cakeMore >>
Opposing sides in LGBT case coming before Supreme Court agree: It's not about wedding cakeMore >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Some who lived through the frequent air raid sirens of the Cold War say Hawaii will bring back vivid memories by testing its system aimed at warning people of an impending nuclear strikeMore >>
Some who lived through the frequent air raid sirens of the Cold War say Hawaii will bring back vivid memories by testing its system aimed at warning people of an impending nuclear strikeMore >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday brushed off reports that the White House wants him out, calling the idea "laughable" as he carried on with his full diplomatic schedule amid a swirl of speculation about his future.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday brushed off reports that the White House wants him out, calling the idea "laughable" as he carried on with his full diplomatic schedule amid a swirl of speculation about his future.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday brushed off reports that the White House wants him out, calling the idea "laughable" as he carried on with his full diplomatic schedule amid a swirl of speculation about his future.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday brushed off reports that the White House wants him out, calling the idea "laughable" as he carried on with his full diplomatic schedule amid a swirl of speculation about his future.More >>
Associated Press photojournalist Alan Diaz, whose coverage of a 6-year-old Cuban boy named Elian Gonzalez earned him the Pulitzer Prize, is retiring after 17 years with the wire serviceMore >>
Associated Press photojournalist Alan Diaz, whose coverage of a 6-year-old Cuban boy named Elian Gonzalez earned him the Pulitzer Prize, is retiring after 17 years with the wire serviceMore >>
President Donald Trump lit the National Christmas Tree for the first time on Thursday, wishing the country "a Merry Christmas, a Happy New Year" and "unbelievable holidays."More >>
President Donald Trump lit the National Christmas Tree for the first time on Thursday, wishing the country "a Merry Christmas, a Happy New Year" and "unbelievable holidays."More >>
A deer darted through two hallways of a Mississippi school, startling students as they were arriving for the dayMore >>
A deer darted through two hallways of a Mississippi school, startling students as they were arriving for the dayMore >>