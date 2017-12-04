Tractor trailer crash on I-24 at exit 11 in McCracken Co., KY

Crash investigators say there is slowed traffic on eastbound and westbound lanes of I-24 following a tractor-trailer crash near exit 11 in McCracken County, Kentucky.

McCracken County deputies responded to a tractor-trailer that veered off the road and down an embankment and came to a rest in a creek on Dec. 4.

The driver from Frankfort, Kentucky was freed after being trapped for 30 minutes. He was flown to an out of state hospital for treatment.

The trailer split open spilling a load of refrigerated meat.

Clean-up will take several hours and cause eastbound traffic to be completely shut down.

Drivers should avoid the area is possible. Westbound traffic should consider a self-detour via the I-24 downtown loop or us 60 through Paducah to avoid traffic backup.

Helping at the scene were the McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies, Health Department, Fire Departments from Reidland – Farley, Hendron, and Ledbetter, Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement and McCracken County Emergency Management.

