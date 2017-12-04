Lawsuit: Prominent campaign donor funds paid for secret settlement involving former KY House Speaker

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The communications director of the Kentucky House Republican Caucus has filed suit against the Legislative Research Commission claiming she has been the target of ongoing retaliation since disclosing the sexual harassment claims and inappropriate relationship between a female employee she supervised and former Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover.

The lawsuit, filed Monday on behalf of Daisy Olivo, states Olivo became aware of a consensual inappropriate relationship between Hoover (R-District 83/ Jamestown) and one of his employees and reprimanded the employee for the relationship.

In February, Chief of Staff Ginger Wills asked Olivo and another staff member if Hoover and the other staff member were a sexual relationship during a meeting. According to the lawsuit, Wills said she believed the staffer “had forced the speaker into a ‘submissive’ relationship, which was damaging Rep. Hoover’s ability to do his job.” Because of that Wills planned to terminate the staffer.

The staffer told Olivo she would be taking a four-month military leave. The lawsuit states Wills told Olivo to keep the staffer happy until her leave started. It also said that Wills intended to terminate the staffer before or shortly after her leave was over.

Following her leave, the staff member shared with Olivo a timeline of events and sexual encounters involving Hoover. The staff member said she did not feel like she could return to work because she viewed it as “an environment of sexual harassment created by Speaker Hoover.”

Olivo confronted Hoover about the relationship, as well as a hostile work environment created by Wills and a toxic environment under their leadership on Sept. 5. The lawsuit states after that meeting Wills told majority staffers the entire communications shop “was dysfunctional and a problem.”

On Oct. 16, the staffer returned to work and told Olivo she had made a settlement demand on Hoover and others for sexual harassment and against Wills. Shortly after, the lawsuit states the staff member told Olivo a secret settlement was made to avoid media scrutiny and that “it was paid off the public record with private funds pooled from prominent campaign donors.”

On Oct. 26, Olivo stated the staff member told her she was instructed by her attorneys to tell Olivo to stop discussing sexual harassment allegations and hostile environment reports or Olivo would lose her job. The following day Wills instructed Olivo to report all harassments concerns to her.

Olivo met with LRC general counsel Greg Woosley and HR director Tim Holbrook and told them about the inappropriate relationship and the hostile work environment. The lawsuit states an email from Wills the next day effective eliminated Olivo’s job duties.

The lawsuit states Olivo “has been subject to ongoing retaliation that has interfered and prohibited plaintiff (Olivo) from doing her job.

Olivo is seeking a trial by a jury, compensatory and punitive damages, reasonable attorney fees and costs pursuant to KRS 61.990(4) and any and all relief to which she may appear entitled.

