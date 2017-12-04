1963 church bombing echoes throughout Alabama Senate race

Jimmy Kimmel has accepted Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore's invitation to meet him in Alabama.

Amid accusations of sexual misconduct, Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore is fighting for campaign cash.

President Donald Trump is throwing his full support behind embattled Republican Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File). FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a rally, in Fairhope, Ala. In the face of sexual misconduct allegations, Moore's U.S. Senate ...

Roy Moore has tweeted his thanks for President Donald Trump's endorsement.

The Latest: In call, Trump backs Moore, dubs him a 'fighter'

By JAY REEVES

Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A deadly act of racism is echoing in Alabama's U.S. Senate race.

Democratic nominee Doug Jones was the lead prosecutor in trials that resulted in the convictions of two one-time Ku Klux Klansmen for a church bombing that killed four black girls in Birmingham in 1963.

Republican nominee Roy Moore is trying to depict Jones as an out-of-touch liberal who's soft on crime. But Jones is touting a record that includes the church bombing prosecutions as he appeals to voters.

Jones supporter Michelle Summers-Hines says she learned about the bombing of 16th Street Baptist Church growing up in Chicago, so she was inclined to back Jones from the start.

Jones led a team of prosecutors that convicted Thomas Blanton Jr. in 2001 and Bobby Frank Cherry the following year.

