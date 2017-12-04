Jimbo Fisher gets $75 million deal to coach Texas A&M

(AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser, File). FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2016, file photo, Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher shouts instructions during the team's NCAA college football game against Clemson in Tallahassee, Fla. Two people with direct knowledge of the d...

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - Jimbo Fisher says the opportunity to coach Texas A&M was one he simply couldn't pass up.

Fisher was lured away from Florida State, where he won a national championship in 2013, with a 10-year, $75 million contract at Texas A&M. Fisher was formally introduced at Texas A&M on Monday.

Fisher takes over for Kevin Sumlin, who was fired Nov. 26 after the Aggies finished the regular season 7-5 and 4-4 in the Southeastern Conference. The 53-year-old Sumlin, who went 51-26 and led the Aggies to a bowl game in each of his six seasons, is still owed $10 million for the remaining two years on his contract.

Fisher went 83-23 in eight seasons at Florida State, leading the Seminoles to three Atlantic Coast Conference championships and four Atlantic Division titles.

__

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.