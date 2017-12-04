John Prine kicking off 2018 concert season in Beaver Dam

Two time Grammy-winner, singer-songwriter John Prine is coming to Ohio County.

He's scheduled to perform Friday, May 11, 2018, at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater.

“As we were planning our 2018 season, one name was at the top of the list, John Prine. We’re elated that he is coming to Beaver Dam,” said JoBeth Embry, Beaver Dam Tourism Coordinator.

Tickets go on sale to the General Public at 9:00 a.m. Friday, December 8.

A special fan, password only, pre-sale begins at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 6.

Ticket Prices:

-Golden Circle: Only 80 Available and only available in pairs: $99.50 each

-VIP / Lower Arena: Advance $64.50 / Day of Show $74.50

-General Admission: Advance: $44.50 / Day of Show: $54.50

Prine is 45 years into a career that has drawn effusive praise from Bob Dylan, Kris Kristofferson, Bonnie Raitt, Roger Waters, Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen, and others.

He is a Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member whose classic debut album, simply titled John Prine, is recognized as part of the Recording Academy’s Grammy Hall of Fame.

