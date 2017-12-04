Bills QB Taylor has bruised tendon in left knee

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus). Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) is sacked by New England Patriots outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Bills quarterback Tyrod Tylor has a bruised patellar tendon in his left knee, leaving his status uncertain for Buffalo's game against Indianapolis on Sunday.

Coach Sean McDermott listed Taylor as day to day on Monday and says he will remain the team's starter should he be healthy enough to play this week. McDermott told The Associated Press that Taylor's knee is very sore and the injury became progressively worse as he continued playing on it during a 23-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Taylor was hurt on the first play from scrimmage, and played through the first minute of the fourth quarter before being sidelined in favor of rookie Nathan Peterman. Taylor nodded "yes," when asked by The AP if he was OK following the game.

If Taylor can't play, the Bills would return to Peterman. The rookie fifth-round pick threw five interceptions in the first half of a 54-24 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers two weeks ago.

McDermott was optimistic receiver Kelvin Benjamin can return this week after missing two games with torn cartilage in his right knee.

Buffalo (6-6) has lost four of five.

