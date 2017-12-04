Driver of car with flashing emergency lights arrested while assisting disabled motorist

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - A man driving a car with operating emergency lights and a police radio receiver inside has been arrested after he was seen at the location of a broken down vehicle.

According to Indiana State Police, a trooper saw a disabled minivan on December 2 sitting on fast lane shoulder of eastbound I-265 around the 3.5 mile marker. Behind the van was a white Ford Crown Victoria that had flashing red and white emergency lights on the rear along with flashing white and amber emergency lights on the front.

ISP said the minivan was partially in the fast lane. The Crown Victoria was stopped in the fast lane causing a traffic problem for other motorists.

After arriving at the scene, the trooper found the driver of the Crown Victoria, John William-Michael Ulmer, 23, of Greenville, IN, had a police scanner in his car.

Ulmer was arrested for illegal possession of a police radio, unlawful display of emergency lights and several traffic charges. He was booked into the Floyd County Jail.

