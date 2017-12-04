Man charged with sexually abusing baby less than a year old

MILLWOOD, KY (WAVE) - A Kentucky man is facing multiple charges after police said he sexually assaulted a baby girl less than a year old.

On Saturday, the Grayson County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said they were given the location of a man wanted in Cumberland County on outstanding warrants.They also received information which included images of a man sexually abusing a baby girl.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Driver of car with flashing emergency lights arrested while assisting disabled motorist

+ Boosting your immune system to fight the flu

+ Man accused of stealing bleachers from school

Early Sunday morning, Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers and Grayson County deputies arrived at a home on Church Street in Millwood to serve an arrest warrant. There they found James Armes, 36, lying on a couch. After he refused to listen to officer's orders, GCSO said Armes was wrestled to the ground and arrested.

KSP charged Armes with menacing and resisting arrest. GCSO charged Armes with two counts of sodomy of a victim less than 12 years of age, two counts of sexual abuse of a victim less than 12 years of age and four counts of possession/viewing of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.

Armes is being held on a $100,000 bond.

GSCO investigators said Armes was already listed as a sex offender for unrelated crimes and he may face additional sex abuse charges.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.