KFC Yum! Center GM leaves post, replacement sought

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Arena Authority has confirmed that Dennis Petrullo is no longer the General Manager of the KFC Yum! Center.

Scott Cox, chairman of the Louisville Arena Authority, confirmed Petrullo's departure on Monday.

Cox said Petrullo is an employee of AEG Facilities, the managing company of the KFC Yum! Center. He was unable to confirm if Petrullo gave notice of his departure. WAVE 3 News reached out to AEG Facilities for comment Monday afternoon, but has not yet received a reply.

"Dennis was a terrific GM," Cox wrote. "I'm sorry to see him go and wish him the best."

Cox said he does not know exactly when Petrullo's last day of work was, but AEG already has a person in place to fill the vacant General Manager position.

The person is based out of London, England and is a 30-year veteran of the company, according to Cox. This person has not yet been publicly identified by AEG, but will be in Louisville during the transitional period of 30 days.

