2 from Benton, KY killed in Grayson County crash

Two people are dead and four are injured following a rollover crash on the Western Kentucky Parkway on Dec. 2.

Grayson County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash at the eastbound 93-mile marker. The vehicle entered the median, over corrected and hit and struck an embankment.

The driver, 43-year-old Charles Martin of Benton, Kentucky died at the scene.

Melanie L. Wiles, 42, of Benton, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center.

Christian P. Wiles, 42, of Benton, suffered minor non life-threatening injuries.

Cody F. Sykes and Hayley C. Warner, both 22 and also from Benton, suffered serious life-threatened injuries and were airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital.

Emily S. Martin, 42, of Benton, was treated and released from Twin Lakes RMC.

Drug and alcohol use was not suspected in the crash, but no one appeared to be wearing a seatbelt.

