Inmate convicted of threatening to kill prosecutor, agrees to sentence plea

LA GRANGE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man serving a sentence for murder will serve more time for threatening the life of the prosecutor who put him in prison.

After a two-day trial last week, a jury in Oldham County convicted Kenneth Brown, 35, of intimidating a participant in the legal process. Before the start of the penalty phase of the trial, Brown accepted a seven-year prison sentence and waived all future appeals in connection with the charge. He was already serving a 24 year sentence at the Luther Luckett Correctional Complex in La Grange,

Brown had threatened to kill Jefferson County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Kristi Gray in 2016. She had successfully convicted him of 2012 murder, Gray has also charged Brown with solicitation to commit murder when he threatened Gray in October 2016. That case is still pending.

The case against Brown was handed by the Special Prosecutions Unit from the Kentucky Attorney General's Office.

