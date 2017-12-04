Inmate convicted of threatening to kill prosecutor, agrees to sentence plea

Alexis Cotton, 14, was last seen at her home on 21st Street around 2 a.m. on Monday, according to a missing person's report.More >>
An Indiana State Police trooper saw the car sitting behind a disabled van on I-265 in Floyd County.More >>
The communications director of the Kentucky House Republican Caucus has filed suit against the Legislative Research Commission claiming she has been the target of ongoing retaliation since disclosing the sexual harassment claims and inappropriate relationship between a female employee she supervised and former Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover.More >>
A jury in Oldham County convicted Kenneth Brown, 35, of intimidating a participant in the legal process after a two-day trial.More >>
Scott Cox, chairman of the Louisville Arena Authority, confirmed Petrullo's departure on Monday.More >>
