LMPD asks for public's help locating missing teen

Alexis Cotton was last seen at her Portland home around 2 a.m. on Monday. (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department has asked for the public's help locating a missing teen.

Alexis Cotton, 14, was last seen at her home on 21st Street around 2 a.m. on Monday, according to a missing person's report. That's in the Portland neighborhood.

She is described as a 5'9" white female, with blonde-brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said she is at risk of being endangered.

Anyone with information on Cotton's whereabouts is encouraged to call 574-LMPD.

