LMPD asks for public's help locating missing teen - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LMPD asks for public's help locating missing teen

Alexis Cotton was last seen at her Portland home around 2 a.m. on Monday. (Source: LMPD) Alexis Cotton was last seen at her Portland home around 2 a.m. on Monday. (Source: LMPD)
Alexis Cotton. (Source: LMPD) Alexis Cotton. (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department has asked for the public's help locating a missing teen.

Alexis Cotton, 14, was last seen at her home on 21st Street around 2 a.m. on Monday, according to a missing person's report. That's in the Portland neighborhood.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS 
+ News app: Apple | Android
+ Weather app: Apple | Android 

She is described as a 5'9" white female, with blonde-brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said she is at risk of being endangered.

Anyone with information on Cotton's whereabouts is encouraged to call 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly