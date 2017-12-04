Once missing Portland teen found safe, police say

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville teen, reported missing on Monday, has been found safe, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Alexis Cotton, 14, was last seen at her home in Portland around 2 a.m. on Monday, according to a missing person's report. Shortly after the report was released, police confirmed that Cotton had been found safe.

No additional details on Cotton's search have been released. Police did not detail where she was found.

