Loaded gun found at Eastern High School, 2 students arrested

The incident happened on Monday at Eastern High School. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two Eastern High School students have been arrested after a loaded gun was found in one of their backpacks.

The incident occurred on Monday morning, according to a letter to parents.

A student reported to staff that another student was in possession of a weapon. Upon further investigation, district security found the loaded weapon in the student's backpack in his locker, according to the letter.

Two students were arrested and are being disciplined according to JCPS policy.

"We appreciate and commend the student who provided information to staff about this situation," principal Lana Kaelin wrote.

Kaelin encouraged parents with concerns to contact the school.

