Metro Council to interview 16 applicants to fill Dan Johnson's seat

Under state law, Metro Council is required to select a qualified person to fill the vacant position within 30 days. The deadline for Metro Council action is December 17, 2017. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Council will interview 16 applicants to fill the District 21 seat left vacant by Dan Johnson's ouster.

Metro Council President David Yates (D-25) has called a special committee meeting on December 11 at 4 p.m. to interview the applicants.

Vitalis Lanshima was removed as an applicant but has since been reinstated following what Metro Council called a "miscommunication" while trying to clarify a question about his application.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

+ 19 apply for Metro Council seat held for decades by Dan Johnson

+ Metro Council removes Dan Johnson amid harassment claims

John Witt has been added to the list of applicants since his application had been mailed before last Tuesday's deadline.

Here's a list of applicants. Click on a name to view the candidate's resume.

After the special meeting, the Council will vote on Johnson's replacement at the December 14 meeting.

Under state law, Metro Council is required to select a qualified person to fill the vacant position within 30 days. The deadline for Metro Council action is December 17, 2017.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved