The Latest: 13 states challenge to California egg law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Latest on a lawsuit challenging California's egg law (all times local):
4:35 p.m.
More than a dozen states have filed a lawsuit to block a California law that requires eggs sold in the state to come from hens that have space to stretch in their cages.
The lawsuit was filed directly to the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday. It alleges that California's requirements violate the U.S. Constitution's interstate commerce clause and are pre-empted by federal law.
A federal appeals court panel rejected a similar argument last year in a separate lawsuit from six states.
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is spearheading the new lawsuit. He says it includes new data estimating California's egg law has cost consumers nationwide up to $350 million annually as a result of higher egg prices since it took effect in 2015
The other plaintiff states are Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin.
___
12 p.m.
A dozen states want the U.S. Supreme Court to block a California law requiring any eggs sold there to come from hens that have space to stretch out in their cages.
The Missouri attorney general says a lawsuit will be filed Monday alleging California's law has cost consumers nationwide up to $350 million annually because of higher egg prices since it took effect in 2015.
The lawsuit claims California's requirements violate the U.S. Constitution's interstate commerce clause and are pre-empted by federal law.
A federal appeals court panel rejected similar claims last year in a separate case brought by six states. The Missouri attorney general says the new lawsuit is bolstered by an economic study.
Other plaintiffs are Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Utah and Wisconsin.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
