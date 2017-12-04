JCPS to interview 9 candidates for superintendent

JCBE said the application review process will take place through December and January. (Source: JCPS)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Board of Education (JCBE) has nine candidates vying for the role of Jefferson County Public School (JCPS) Superintendent.

The Superintendent Screening Committee is expected to meet on December 8 to begin reviewing applications. The board will meet on December 12 to review applications itself during an executive session.

JCBE will seek input from multiple district stakeholders, including parents, students, teachers, principals, and other district administrators and employees, as well as community organizations and groups over the next two months. This input will be provided through surveys, community meetings, focus groups, social media and the district’s website.

JCBE said the application review process will take place through December and January and that finalists for the superintendent position will be interviewed in February with the goal of the selected candidate beginning work by April.

