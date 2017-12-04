Attempted murder suspect released on home incarceration

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man charged with attempted murder after threatening a man in West Buechel appeared in court on Monday.

PREVIOUS STORY

+ Police: Man charged with attempted murder after brawl with weapon

Police said Ronald Montgomery, 52, parked in front of the victim's home on Hikes Avenue on Saturday. When approached, authorities said Montgomery removed a weapon from his trunk, pointed it at the victim and stated "This is your last day on earth, [expletive]."

When the victim grabbed the weapon, Montgomery said "Don't kill me, I'm your cousin," according to the arrest report. Montgomery attempted to drive away, as the victim fired shots to stop him. He was later arrested.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Going to the hospital: Ambulance vs. driving yourself

+ Loaded gun found at Eastern High School, 2 students arrested

+ Driver of car with flashing emergency lights arrested while assisting disabled motorist

A judge released Montgomery from jail on the Home Incarceration Program. He has been ordered to have no contact with the victim or West Buechel.

Montgomery is due back in court on December 14.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.