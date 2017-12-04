Final holiday season for Meyer Christmas Trees

This couple came from New Albany to cut down a Christmas tree. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Laura says after 40 years they'll miss their customers, but are ready for a break. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Mike told us he bought the farm in the 1970s. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

GREENVILLE, IN (WAVE) - After nearly four decades, a southern Indiana holiday staple is getting ready to close up shop.

Meyer Christmas Trees sits just a few minutes outside Greenville. The family-run shop is popular for people coming to pick out and cut down their own Christmas trees. But now, the owners are getting ready to retire.

"We're going to miss them," Laura Meyer said of her customers. "We're really going to miss them all."

In the weeks leading up to Christmas you can always find Mike and Laura Meyer at their Christmas tree farm.

Mike told us he's owned it since the 1970s and he planted his first Christmas trees there. It took years to build up the trees and the business. They went from selling five trees the first year to more than 1,400 at peak times.

"This will be our 40th year. So we're retiring. After 40 years, we've earned a rest," Laura said. She and Mike have spent decades at their farm, season after season, helping families pick out the perfect tree.

"We were trying to find the biggest, tallest one we could find," Jacquelyn Witt said. "Kind of like a Griswold tree."

She made the trip up from New Albany, Indiana and said they weren't leaving until they found the perfect one. Witt said it's hard to believe this year will be her last time getting her tree from the Meyer's.

"Kinda bummed. We were hoping to come back next year, too," Witt said. "We'll find another place but this place was pretty special."

That family tradition is something Laura and Mike will miss, too.

"It's very gratifying to see them coming back, to see the little ones and the ones that were little but are now married," Laura said. "And it's just been wonderful that they've been so faithful. And we appreciate them so much. It's just amazing."

While they're sad to lose that family tradition, they're excited to start a few new ones of their own next year.

Laura and Mike's anniversary is in December and she said because of the Christmas tree farm, they never took a honeymoon. She jokes they may finally get that honeymoon next December.

"It's been a good year, it's been a good run. But we're excited to have December off next year," she said.

But for those dedicated customers, she said, they may have a tree or two available next year.

"We're hoping some of them come back next year. Because we have some baby trees and they're only so tall," Laura said.

The Meyers used to cut down and sell more than 1,000 Christmas trees during the holidays. This year, they have less than 1,000 trees left. But, both of the Meyers say they're glad to spend their last holiday season here open, providing a piece of Christmas to families.

Meyer Christmas Trees will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. everyday from now through the holidays. Trees can only be bought with cash or check.

