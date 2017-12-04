Kroger recalls Comforts FOR BABY Purified Water

Kroger said affected customers were notified via call and receipt tape message. Customers can return the product to Kroger for a full refund. (Source: Kroger)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kroger has issued a recall for Comforts FOR BABY Purified Water with Fluoride Added 1 GAL (3.78 L).

The containers of water with sell-by dates from 4/26/2018 to 10/10/2018 were recalled after receiving complaints about mold in the product.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The FDA said testing identified the mold as Talaromyces penicillium. The mold may cause allergic reactions including hay fever-type symptoms, such as sneezing, runny nose, red eyes and skin rash. Molds can also cause asthma attacks in people with asthma who are also allergic to mold.

While the water is sold in clear containers, the FDA warns that the mold may not be visible to the naked eye.

These products were distributed to Kroger stores, including Food 4 Less, Jay C, Jay C Food Plus, Kroger, Kroger Marketplace, Owen’s, Payless Super Market, and Ruler stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

The FDA said The Kroger Company instructed its stores to remove the recalled products.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.