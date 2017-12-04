Free prescription drug disposal bags handed out in Henderson Co.

A new pilot program just launched in Henderson County to fight the ongoing prescription drug problem.

It's only available in four counties so far, and Henderson is the only county in our area to have it.

Getting rid of old prescription drugs, so someone else doesn't get a hold of them and abuse them. That's the goal behind a new program underway in parts of the commonwealth.

This new plan by Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is going to help eliminate some of those problems. All you have to do is take your unused prescription drugs, dump them in the bag, fill it up with some water, give it a little bit of a shake and after about 30 seconds you can throw it away in a safe and Eco-friendly manner.

You can get your own bag at either the Sheriff's department, Henderson Police or at St. Anthony's Hospice. Sheriff Brady says having extra drugs around the house can lead to other problems.

"People can start using thing and get hooked on them and that leads to a lot of problems down the road," explained Sheriff Ed Brady. "Or number two they can decide they want to sell them to others. Either way it’s not a good situation. We don't want anyone taking prescription drugs that is not prescribed for."

Brady says that he is looking for other groups interested in giving away the drug disposal bags in the hopes this will help keep drugs out of the wrong hands.

