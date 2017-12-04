Pair of look-a-like guns found at Moore High School

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A pair of airsoft guns were found at Moore Traditional High School Monday, JCPS confirmed.

The guns were found in a students backpack according to JCPS spokesperson Daniel Kemp.

No word on if or how the student will be reprimanded.

