Pair of look-a-like guns found at Moore High School - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Pair of look-a-like guns found at Moore High School

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
Connect
Moore High School (Source: WAVE 3 News) Moore High School (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A pair of airsoft guns were found at Moore Traditional High School Monday, JCPS confirmed. 

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS 
+ News app: Apple | Android
+ Weather app: Apple | Android 

The guns were found in a students backpack according to JCPS spokesperson Daniel Kemp. 

No word on if or how the student will be reprimanded. 

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly