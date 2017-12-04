Pelicans: Davis has no structural damage, status day to day

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) dunks as Utah Jazz forward Jonas Jerebko (8) defends in the first half during an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis is helped off the court after being injured in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Anthony Davis' attire symbolized his eagerness to get back on the court with the New Orleans Pelicans following a painful injury to a pelvic muscle.

His words, however, had a more cautious tone.

Davis was on the court wearing team warmup gear Monday evening before the Pelican played the Golden State Warriors. He said he has not resumed basketball activities.

"I just want to be part of the team. I haven't done any basketball stuff yet," said Davis, who was injured during a game Friday night in Utah. "I want to make sure that the pain has really gone away, especially since all I did was jump and it kind of killed me."

The Pelicans announced earlier Monday that an MRI of Davis' injured pelvic area did not reveal any structural damage.

Davis has been diagnosed with an abductor strain and was scratched from Monday night's lineup.

Beyond that, his status is day to day.

Davis went down suddenly and dramatically when the injury occurred and remained prone for a while before being helped off the court by teammates.

He could be seen using crutches Saturday night in Portland, where the Pelicans defeated the Trail Blazers.

"It's really hard to explain, but something I never felt before," Davis said, adding that the crutches were a precaution while doctors were still trying to determine the precise nature of his injury.

"It's good that they're not finding anything, obviously," Davis added. "That pain is still there when I do certain movements, so when that kind of subsides then I'll start moving forward."

The 6-foot-10 Davis, who has been an All-Star the past four years, has played in 21 games this season, averaging 25.2 points, 11 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

The Pelicans have home games against Denver on Wednesday, Sacramento on Friday and Philadelphia on Sunday.

___

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.