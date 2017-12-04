Cats are #8, Cards fall out of AP top 25 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Cats are #8, Cards fall out of AP top 25

UK and UofL face each other for the first time in a Super Regional beginning Friday.

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
    
RecordPtsPrv
    1. Duke (65)    10-0    1625    1
    2. Kansas    7-0    1525    2
    3. Michigan St.    7-1    1500    3
    4. Villanova    8-0    1434    4
    5. Florida    5-1    1301    6
    6. Wichita St.    6-1    1197    8
    7. Texas A&M    7-0    1192    9
    8. Kentucky    7-1    1174    7
    9. Notre Dame    7-1    1156    5
    10. Miami    7-0    1122    10
    11. North Carolina    8-1    999    13
    12. Gonzaga    7-1    856    15
    13. Xavier    7-1    768    21
    14. Minnesota    8-1    758    12
    15. Virginia    8-0    728    18
    16. Arizona St.    7-0    609    20
    17. Cincinnati    7-1    583    11
    18. West Virginia    7-1    557    19
    19. Seton Hall    7-1    405    -
    20. TCU    8-0    311    23
    21. Purdue    8-2    266    -
    22. Nevada    8-0    199    -
    23. Baylor    5-2    182    16
    24. Tennessee    6-1    96    -
    25. Southern Cal    4-2    90    14    
Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 82, UCLA 75, Rhode Island 73, Creighton 53, Louisville 50, Texas 32, Alabama 21, SMU 15, Mississippi St. 11, Kansas St 10, Arizona 10, Washington St 9, Georgia 9, Oklahoma 7, Providence 6, Florida St. 6, Clemson 5, Valparaiso 5, Georgetown 4, Texas Arlington 3, Oklahoma St. 3, Western Kentucky 2, Towson 1.

